Modern-Day Explorer To Cross Antarctica on Foot

Ben Saunders is in the business of the extreme.

A polar explorer by trade, he’s logged nearly a dozen excursions over the last two decades, tallying up to over a year spent in sub-zero temperatures and nearly 4,000 miles trekked across frozen landscapes.

Although Saunders has accomplished a lot over the years (like in 2004 when he became the youngest person to ski solo to the North Pole), perhaps most impressive is the Scott Expedition. Between October 2013 and February 2014, Saunders and partner Tarka L’Herpiniere completed this 1,795 mile, 108-day cross-Antarctica journey on foot.

Read more