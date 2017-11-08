Modern-Day Explorer To Cross Antarctica on Foot

Image Credits: Eugene Kaspersky / Flickr.

Ben Saunders is in the business of the extreme.

A polar explorer by trade, he’s logged nearly a dozen excursions over the last two decades, tallying up to over a year spent in sub-zero temperatures and nearly 4,000 miles trekked across frozen landscapes.

Although Saunders has accomplished a lot over the years (like in 2004 when he became the youngest person to ski solo to the North Pole), perhaps most impressive is the Scott Expedition. Between October 2013 and February 2014, Saunders and partner Tarka L’Herpiniere completed this 1,795 mile, 108-day cross-Antarctica journey on foot.

Read more


Related Articles

NASA's next big rocket probably won't fly until 2020

NASA’s next big rocket probably won’t fly until 2020

Science & Tech
Comments
Zombie' star survived going supernova

Zombie’ star survived going supernova

Science & Tech
Comments

‘Fake News’ Being Weaponized To Censor Infowars

Science & Tech
Comments

Self-driving Shuttle Hits Las Vegas Streets

Science & Tech
Comments

Scientists are Implanting Tiny HUMAN Brains into Rats

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments