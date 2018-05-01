France Replaces Churches With Mosques

While the Western Roman Empire collapsed, tribes began moving into its territory from across the Rhine. Many Germanic tribes now lived in the province of Gaul. One of these tribes, were the Franks.

Under their King Clovis, the Franks united the peoples living in Gaul. They conquered an area roughly matching modern-day France, and they did so over 1500 years ago. That was the start of France, making it the oldest state in Europe.

Clovis initially converted from Germanic paganism to Arian Christianity. The Arians, named after the priest Arius, differed from the Catholics in their idea of the nature of Christ. Although today this appears to be a rather minor detail, it triggered a major schism in the Church back then. Most Goths and Germanics converted to Arian Christianity, for example the Visigoths that ruled Spain.

