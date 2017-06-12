Molotov Cocktail Thrown Into Paris Restaurant Injures 12

Image Credits: RT / YouTube.

Twelve people including six police have been injured after a Molotov cocktail exploded in a restaurant in Paris.

Three people suffered severe burns and had to be airlifted to hospital after the fire broke out in the northern suburb of Aubervilliers at 8.30pm on Sunday.

Six police officers suffered minor injuries while responding to the incident, which appears to be linked to a robbery, according to local media.

Police have not officially said whether the incident was an attack, or discussed a possible motive for the crime.

