Mom: 7-Year-Old Called "Little Hitler" Over Border Wall Fundraising Booth

A 7-year-old boy was allegedly called “little Hitler” while selling hot chocolate to raise money for President Trump’s border wall.

The child, Benton Stevens, asked his parents about the wall while watching the State of the Union Address earlier this month and announced, “I want to raise money for the wall.”

Benton’s parents, Shane and Jennifer, live in Austin, Texas and are Republican National Convention members who support Trump.

The family says Benton begged them to set up a booth and was helped by his older brother and mother.

Speaking with Austin’s KXAN, Jennifer said, “People think he’s brainwashed. Well, of course, he supports Trump because we do, and he hears how we talk and this and that. Call that brainwashing, but I call it parenting because we instill our values in him.”

Benton’s stand allegedly raised $231 in sales on Saturday, proving that even in liberal Austin, Texas Americans back President Trump’s proposal.

Similarly to the left’s reaction to the Covington High School controversy, liberals once again attacked a pro-Trump child, calling Benton “little Hitler” and complaining to the owner of the store closest to the hot chocolate stand.

“I guess some liberals – or whatever you want to call them – they were griping at the owner (of the store) and going in and yelling at him and slamming him on Facebook,” Jennifer Stevens said.

She also claims somebody took pictures of Benton behind the booth and posted them to multiple Facebook groups, causing quite the uproar.

“It seems like there are more people supporting it than against it but the people that are against it keep going and going and going.”

Despite the negative feedback of some, Stevens says Benton was “fired up” and decided to go back on Sunday.

Upon returning, Benton was met with more #Resistance with one man reportedly pointing at him from his car and saying “he doesn’t like brown people.”

The fundraiser has been a success as Benton has raised around $1,400 between sales and Venmo donations.

Jennifer and Shane promise the money will be spent appropriately, saying, “We’re also part of the RNC and we’re pretty connected there so we will 100 percent make sure it goes towards the wall.”