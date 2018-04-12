Mom Bashed After Child Eats Peanut Butter In Shopping Cart

A mom was branded ignorant after she admitted her 4-year-old daughter ate peanut butter while riding inside a shopping cart.

The mother claimed she was stopped at a local Target by another shopper and lectured about peanut allergies.

“Has it become unacceptable to eat peanut butter in public?” the mom asked at UrbanBaby.com, a popular parenting forum.

“That’s really inconsiderate,” one commenter responded. “So many kids have life threatening allergies to peanut butter. Eating it in a shopping cart GUARANTEES it will be smeared on the handle, etc. Its really awful you would do this. Sorry, but imagine if it were your child with the allergy.”

“That’s actually kind of lousy of you,” wrote another person. “You are aware that kids with peanut allergies exist in the world, so it’s kind of a D move to let your kid smear peanut butter all over the child seat of a public cart.”

“So gross – you packed a pb&j for your kid to eat at Target? There’s so much wrong with this it needs to be fake,” one incredulous person said.

“You’re the worst kind of person,” asserted another person. “Just understand that raising a child with an I don’t care about others attitude means they will be obnoxious insufferable kids just like their mom. A grown up would tell their kids we can’t eat that right now because it may cause another child to get sick. Period. Why do we need to explain this to you?”

It’s unclear how many commenters were serious, or simply trolling, but the triggering appeared to be widespread.

“Your total disdain for the safety of other kids is awful,” another person wrote. “Feeding your kid a PB&J in a Target shopping cart is the epitome of low brow. For the love of God at least feed her in the car if you absolutely can’t feed her at home! Everything about your post is vile.”

Another triggered parent cautioned the dirty cart could lead to death: “I hope no child dies because of any residual peanuts on the cart.”

Other commenters defended the mom’s actions, adding children’s peanut allergies are their parents problems.

“Hey b**ch, theres one thing you need to learn, and that is it’s not other peoples responsibility to look out for YOUR child. If YOUR child has a peanut allergy then you fucking deal with it. Other people don’t have to watch what they eat just bc your and a couple other parents are ‘PC,'” one person wrote in the mom’s defense.

“Peanuts are part of life,” wrote another sympathetic parent. “If your kid is that allergic to something than the onus is on you to do your due diligence to either A: Not take your kid in public or B: Super clean anything they touch. Way too much time devoted to trying to control others actions and not enough time spent telling our children the importance of how you deal with others actions. 10% of life is what happens to you, 90% of life is how you react to it.”

The mom did not disclose where the Target store she visited was located.

The San Francisco Chronicle notes about one in 90 people, roughly 1.1 percent of the US population, have tree nut or peanut allergies, according to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.

Will parents now have to question where, how and what their kids eat to appease other triggered parents?

