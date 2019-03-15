Mom Ensnared in College Admissions Scam Hosted Gillibrand Fundraiser

Image Credits: Stefanie Keenan | Scott Olson / Getty Images.

Here’s a political endorsement Dems don’t want. Alleged college scammer Jane Buckingham — the marketing CEO accused of paying $50,000 for her son to get into the University of Southern California — was a co-host of a Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand fund-raiser days before the indictments hit.

Buckingham is listed as a co-host for a high-end Beverly Hills, Calif., event at the home of Los Angeles FC owner Larry Berg and his wife, Allison, last Saturday to fund Gillibrand’s exploratory 2020 presidential run.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Children’s Mending Hearts

Co-hosts also included Will Ferrell, “Scandal” creator Shonda Rhimes and her über agent Chris Silbermann, plus Harvard MBA and author Samantha Ettus. It cost donors $2,800 to be a co-host of the event.

Read more


Beto O’Rourke has officially announced he is running for president in 2020, but Paul Joseph Watson explains why America should not buy the hype.


Related Articles

Democratic Candidate Says Founders "Wrote A Lot Of Bigotries" Into Constitution

Democratic Candidate Says Founders “Wrote A Lot Of Bigotries” Into Constitution

U.S. News
Comments
Why It's Completely Dishonest to Claim Candace Owens 'Inspired' the Mosque Shooter

Why It’s Completely Dishonest to Claim Candace Owens ‘Inspired’ the Mosque Shooter

U.S. News
Comments

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Responds to Mosque Shootings: ‘What Good Are Your Thoughts and Prayers’

U.S. News
comments

Single Mother Files $500 Billion Lawsuit Against Alleged College Scammers

U.S. News
comments

AP, HBO, NBC Could be Next Outlets Sued Over Coverage of Covington Catholic Student: Co-Counsel

U.S. News
comments

Comments