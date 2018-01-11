Mom of H&M Model: “Get over it!”

While most of Black Hollywood (and Black America, period) were upset at retail giant H&M for using a Black child model to sell a “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle,” hoodie, it appears his mother, Terry Mango, was not even bothered.

In case you missed it, a controversial photo of a young, Black model sporting a hoodie with the phrase “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle,” was screengrabbed from H&M’s U.K. site, and immediately went viral.

Given the historical racist connotation of Black people and monkeys, many felt that the the hoodie was racially-insensitive.

