Mongolia Closes Border With China Amid Coronavirus Spread

China’s northern neighbor Mongolia has decided to close border crossings and all universities across the country, in a bid to stop the rapid spread of the previously-unknown coronavirus that has killed more than 80 people.

All border crossings with China will remain closed for vehicles and pedestrians from Monday until March 2, the state-run Montsame News Agency reported, citing a government meeting. No restrictions were placed on railways and air travel.

All universities, vocational training centers and the popular Nairamdal international youth camp will also be closed during this time period.



The government of the landlocked country to China’s north had earlier shut down schools and kindergartens in its effort to contain the spread of the virus.

Officials are currently working to repatriate 31 students from Wuhan, the central Chinese city hit hardest by the outbreak. There have not been any confirmed cases of coronavirus in Mongolia so far.

A total of 81 have people died in China since the start of the outbreak, and 15 major cities in the central Hubei Province have been quarantined.



