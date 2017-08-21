Monsanto Attempts Takedown of Agency Linking its Weedkiller to Cancer
Monsanto is on the attack.

In its fight to keep its blockbuster weedkiller glyphosate on the European market, the American agrichemical giant has spent the last six months fighting accusations that it suppressed negative findings or even ghostwrote key research about whether the herbicide causes cancer.

Now the company is opening a new front with evidence it says debunks the only appraisal by a major world body to label glyphosate as carcinogenic.

POLITICO analyzed hundreds of previously undisclosed documents from a high-profile court case in San Francisco and conducted interviews with numerous scientific experts to tell the tale of the intense battle between Monsanto and scientists over the controversial finding. Monsanto gave POLITICO exclusive access to the court documents.

Read more

