Monsanto Soon Flooded With Thousands of Cancer-Related Lawsuits

Monsanto faced a major setback on Tuesday, as a federal judge ruled to allow three expert witnesses to testify that its controversial weed killer Roundup causes cancer, opening up a floodgate for thousands of lawsuits to come.

The agrochemical company, which is now a unit of Bayer AG following a $62.5 billion takeover that concluded in June, has been engulfed in a trial with 46-year-old Dwayne “Lee” Johnson in recent weeks.

Johnson claims he became sick with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma after using Roundup for more than two years as a groundskeeper for a school district outside of San Francisco.

