Monsanto Soon Flooded With Thousands of Cancer-Related Lawsuits

Image Credits: Mike Mozart, Flickr.

Monsanto faced a major setback on Tuesday, as a federal judge ruled to allow three expert witnesses to testify that its controversial weed killer Roundup causes cancer, opening up a floodgate for thousands of lawsuits to come.

The agrochemical company, which is now a unit of Bayer AG following a $62.5 billion takeover that concluded in June, has been engulfed in a trial with 46-year-old Dwayne “Lee” Johnson in recent weeks.

Johnson claims he became sick with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma after using Roundup for more than two years as a groundskeeper for a school district outside of San Francisco.

Read more


Related Articles

Banned Pollutants Reach Livestock Feed

Banned Pollutants Reach Livestock Feed

Health
Comments
Thousand-Fold Increase in Autism Since 1930s - Study

Thousand-Fold Increase in Autism Since 1930s – Study

Health
Comments

Maine lawmakers overturn governor’s veto on medical marijuana bill

Health
Comments

FDA: ‘Explosive Diarrhea’ Caused By Parasites In Del Monte Veggies

Health
Comments

Sex addiction IS a mental-health disorder, declares World Health Organization and treatment

Health
Comments

Comments