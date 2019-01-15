Monsanto & Vaccines: Hear The "Yellow Vest Doctor" Explain The Reason For The Protests

A French medical doctor addresses his President, Mr. Macron, in the most frank and visceral manner, pleading him to listen to his people in distress and calling him to account for the terrible situation France is in.

The “Yellow Vest” doctor gives a diagnostic of the state of France and addresses the egalitarian distribution of taxes seen in the country.

The ongoing protests in France are the result of many issues, but a proposed carbon tax was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

