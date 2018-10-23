Monsanto Weed Killer Cancer Case: Roundup Verdict Upheld, $78 Million Damages Awarded

Northern California judge on Monday upheld a jury’s verdict that found Monsanto’s weed killer Roundup caused a groundskeeper’s cancer. The judge, however, drastically reduced the amount of money to be paid to the man from $289 million to $78 million.

The verdict by a San Francisco jury in August awarded punitive damages of $250 million after it found the St. Louis-based agribusiness had purposely ignored warnings and evidence that its popular Roundup product causes cancer.

DeWayne Johnson, a California groundskeeper diagnosed in 2014 with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, said he repeatedly used a professional form of Roundup while working at a school in Benicia, California. His job included spraying Monsanto’s herbicide, glyphosate, from 50-gallon drugs 20 to 30 times a year for two to three hours a day, according to reports.

