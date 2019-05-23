Monster Tornado Tears Through Missouri Capital, Killing 3

A new round of damaging thunderstorms erupted over the central United States Wednesday night into Thursday, right on the heels of a severe weather outbreak across the region earlier this week.

A large tornado tore through the capital city of Jefferson City, Missouri. The National Weather Service in St. Louis issued a Tornado Emergency for the area after a ‘violent tornado’ was confirmed on the ground.

In Jefferson City, the state capital, there is extensive damage along Ellis Boulevard near Highway 54. Power lines are down. Traffic is being diverted as @MSHPTrooperGHQ & local first responders go door-to-door. Consider all power lines live.

— MO Public Safety (@MoPublicSafety) May 23, 2019

According to the Jefferson City Fire Department on Facebook, they were “actively responding to serious damage.” Missouri Task Force 1 was activated at the request of the fire department to assist in the cleanup operations, KMIZ said. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F also assisted in the cleanup.

