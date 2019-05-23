Monster Tornado Tears Through Missouri Capital, Killing 3

Image Credits: MO Public Safety / Twitter.

A new round of damaging thunderstorms erupted over the central United States Wednesday night into Thursday, right on the heels of a severe weather outbreak across the region earlier this week.

A large tornado tore through the capital city of Jefferson City, Missouri. The National Weather Service in St. Louis issued a Tornado Emergency for the area after a ‘violent tornado’ was confirmed on the ground.

According to the Jefferson City Fire Department on Facebook, they were “actively responding to serious damage.” Missouri Task Force 1 was activated at the request of the fire department to assist in the cleanup operations, KMIZ said. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F also assisted in the cleanup.

