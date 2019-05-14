Montana Governor Latest Dem to Join 2020 Race

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock on Tuesday joined the growing list of candidates in the 2020 presidential race, saying he was the only Democrat who won in a red state that President Donald Trump took by 20 points in 2016.

“I believe in an America where every child has a fair shot to do better than their parents. But we all know that kind of opportunity no longer exists for most people; for far too many, it never has,” Bullock said. “We need to defeat Donald Trump in 2020 and defeat the corrupt system that lets campaign money drown out the people’s voice, so we can finally make good on the promise of a fair shot for everyone.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

His announcement included a 2-minute and 44-second video about why he is running. Th video touched on his fight against dark money in elections and passing what he said were some of the strongest campaign disclosure laws in the country.

Read more



Every Democrat candidate for president is now pushing the far left agenda of gun control.