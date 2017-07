Real monthly federal spending topped $400 billion for the first time in June, when the Treasury spent a record $428,894,000,000, according to the Monthly Treasury Statement released today.

Prior to June, the record for federal spending in a single month was held by March 2017, when the Treasury spent approximately $392,816,000,000.

In August 2012, the Treasury spent $392,408,410,000 in constant 2017 dollars.

