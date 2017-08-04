Montreal’s Olympic Stadium Turned into Emergency Asylum Centre as Immigrant Influx Surges
The Canadian city of Montreal has turned the city’s Olympic Stadium into a makeshift asylum centre as the number of migrants crossing the border from the U.S. continues to rise.

Authorities in Montreal announced this week that the Olympic Stadium would be used to house the growing number of asylum seekers as officials estimate that 1,000 people crossed from the United States into the Canadian province of Quebec in July alone, the CBC reports.

Francine Dupuis, the spokesman for PRAIDA, a Quebec government-funded organisation that helps asylum seekers, said the level of migration was unprecedented for them. “We’ve never seen this before,” Dupuis said adding: “It’s really quite a bit more intense than what we’re used to.”

