Moon May Join U.S., N. Korean leaders In Singapore For 3-Way Summit: Official

South Korean President Moon Jae-in could make a trip to Singapore for a three-way summit with his U.S. and North Korean counterparts next month, depending on the outcome of ongoing discussions between Washington and Pyongyang, a ranking government official here said Monday.

The trip, if made, will likely be made around June 12 when U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are scheduled to hold their bilateral summit, the official from Seoul’s presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said.

“The discussions are just getting started, so we are still waiting to see how they come out, but depending on their outcome, the president could join President Trump and Chairman Kim in Singapore,” the official told Yonhap News Agency, while speaking on condition of anonymity.

Read more