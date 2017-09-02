More Americans Joined Labor Force in August as Participation Rate Remained Steady

More Americans entered the labor force in August while the participation rate remained steady, according to the latest numbersreleased by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The number of those in the civilian labor force increased from 160,494,000 in July to 160,571,000 in August, an increase of 77,000 individuals.

The labor force participation rate, which is the percentage of the population that has a job or actively looked for one in the past month, remained steady at 63 percent in August.

Over the month, the number of employed individuals declined and the number of unemployed individuals increased. Last month, there was a record high number of 153,513,000 Americans employed in July. This month that number declined to 153,439,000.

