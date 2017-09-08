More Americans using pot, opioids as smoking rate falls

More Americans are using marijuana and abusing opioids, even as fewer are smoking tobacco products or abusing alcohol, a new government report finds.

The National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows about 1 in 10 Americans reported using an illicit drug in the last month. The vast majority — about 24 million — reported pot use.

Marijuana use is on the rise among those over the age of 25, the report found, but those between the ages of 18 and 25 are most likely to have used pot recently. One in five 18- to 25-year-olds reported using marijuana in the last month.

Seven percent of those over 25 have used pot, up from about 4 percent a decade ago.

