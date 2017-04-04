More Americans View Economy Favorably for the First Time Since Financial Crisis

For the first time since the financial crisis, more Americans view the economy favorably, according to a report from the Pew Research Center.

Pew found that 58 percent of Americans say the current economic situation in the United States is good, compared with only 40 percent who say it’s bad. Last spring, 54 percent of Americans said the economy was in bad shape compared while 44 percent of Americans said it was in good shape.

“This is the most positive assessment of U.S. economic conditions since 2007, and only the second time that half or more of those surveyed have given the economy a thumbs-up,” the report said. “The 14-percentage point rise in overall public opinion about the economy since last year is the largest one-year improvement in public sentiment about economic conditions in the history of the survey.”

In spring of 2008, in the middle of the recession, only 20 percent of Americans said the current economic condition in the United States was good.

