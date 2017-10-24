More British ISIS Fighters Returned Home 'Than Any Other Western Country'

Britain has seen more Islamic State fighters return home than any Western country, according to a report by MI6’s former director of global counterterrorism, who warned of the risk they continue to pose.

More than 425 of the 850 Britons who left to join Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (Isil) in the last five years have returned, only fewer than Turkey’s 900 returnees, Tunisia’s 800 and Saudi Arabia’s 760.

The number who have come back to the UK compares with around 300 in Germany and 271 in France, which saw nearly 2,000 join Isil, according to Richard Barrett’s report for the US-based Soufan Centre think-tank.

Read more