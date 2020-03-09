More Coronavirus Censorship: Social Media Companies Partner With WHO To Censor Info

Social media companies have made the decision to partner with “health authorities” (government officials like those who work for the CDC) to combat “misinformation” about the coronavirus.

We all know what this means. Under the mainstream media’s seemingly innocent words lies a rash of new censorship coming down the pipes.

Only the official narrative from those in the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon be allowed on social media.

Last week, the social media app TikTok, popular with youths and young adults, announced it would be partnering with the WHO in an effort to spread veritable information on the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in addition to best public health practices.

we’ve teamed up with @WHO to get you the trusted health info you need pic.twitter.com/If0aqoj9VH — TikTok (@tiktok_us) February 29, 2020

“COVID-19 outbreak has seen a massive ‘infodemic’ – an over-abundance of information – some accurate and some not – that makes it hard for people to find trustworthy sources and reliable guidance when they need it,” the WHO told ABC News.

“Therefore, WHO is working with various social media platforms, including TikTok, to help us reach the right audience (the right community, the right age group, etc.), as well as to detect the spread of misinformation on the new coronavirus. We understand that different platforms might have their specific audience, hence important to make trustworthy information available where people are looking for it.”

So in other words, WHO is asking TikTok to make sure their narrative infects the minds of the young adult and youth audience they are said to attract. Only the information from the WHO will be deemed relevant to this outbreak. The censorship surrounding this virus is ongoing, but it’s becoming obvious authorities are continuing to have problems completing the totalitarian squashing free speech.

The Chinese have taken to using force to prevent information from getting out. Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg are supporting the “authority” on health to and ramming the official narrative down people’s throats.

“We’re focused on making sure everyone can access credible and accurate information,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement this week.

“If you search for coronavirus on Facebook, you’ll see a pop-up that directs you to the World Health Organization or your local health authority for the latest information.”

We all know this is elitist speak for “you’ll read and hear what we want you to read and hear.”

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!