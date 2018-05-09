More Countries Want to Leave EU

New polling from YouGov has highlighted increasing pessimism when it comes to the future of the European Union, with less than half of voters in France and Sweden saying that they’d vote to remain in the EU if their country had a referendum.

49% in France said they’d vote to remain, with 29% saying they’d back leaving, 13% undecided and 9% saying they wouldn’t vote.

In Sweden 48% of those asked backed remaining in the EU, with 30% in favor of leaving and a further 18% undecided, only 4% said they wouldn’t vote.

