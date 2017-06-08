More Dems Join Effort to Impeach Trump

A second Congressional Democrat has joined Texas Representative Al Green’s effort to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Democratic Representative Brad Sherman of California said he is drawing up a single article of impeachment based on President Trump’s decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey.

“The standard for ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’ has been met,” Sherman said at a press conference, despite the president having the power to fire FBI directors.

In fact, Dems were calling for Hillary Clinton to fire Comey if she were elected president.

The resolution, which Sherman favorably compared to the articles of impeachment passed by the House Judiciary Committee in 1974 against then-President Richard Nixon, is expected to be introduced “fairly soon” – a timeframe he specified as “weeks rather than months.”

Sherman is the first Democratic member of Congress to join Texas Representative Al Green’s effort to impeach President Trump.

Green took to the floor of the House of Representatives last month and called for President Trump’s impeachment, accusing him of committing obstruction of justice by firing Comey.

“The facts are simple and indisputable. The President fired the FBI Director because the Director was investigating the President’s campaign connections to Russian interference in the Presidential election,” Green said in a statement. “This is obstruction of justice.”

“The question really is not whether the president has obstructed justice; the question really is whether the president can obstruct justice with impunity,” Green added. “The president, like all others, is not above the law.”

Despite their eagerness to impeach President Trump, both Green and Sherman acknowledge they are a long way from removing him from office.

“If articles of impeachment based on obstruction of justice were on the floor of the House today, they would not succeed,” Sherman admitted. “This is going to be a long process…It will be a process that will take many months…and additional facts being exposed.”

Despite a lack of any concrete evidence tying President Trump to Russia, Green brushed off criticism the drive to impeach Trump is premature.

“I’m convinced,” Green said, “he’s already committed an impeachable offense.”