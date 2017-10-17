More evidence for a Planet 9

There’s been a fair amount of Planet 9 buzz this month, which seems to have kicked off with a feature story about this as-yet-undiscovered world at a NASA website on October 4.

That story was duplicated multiple times online, and in the process it was altered in various good and bad ways, like the proverbial message in the telephone game.

In at least one place, we saw a headline suggesting NASA admits the mysterious Planet 9 is real. NASA has done no such thing, of course, and such are the headlines that give us editors reputations as wanton purveyors of click bait. Then today (October 17, 2017), a University of Michigan doctoral student held a press conference to announce two pieces of evidence that may support the existence of a Planet 9. That news should stir the pot still more.

