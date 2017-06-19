More Protesters Disrupt Trump Assassination Play, Yell 'CNN Is ISIS'

More protesters disrupted the Central Park public Theater production of Julius Caesar Sunday night, taking umbrage with the depiction of the bloody murder of the President of The United States.

Video of the separate incidents reveals that the protesters were yelling “Goebbels would be proud!” “Liberal hate kills” and “CNN IS ISIS!” before being dragged away by security.

According to reports, during the second stage invasion, the man filming the the incident was attacked by others in the crowd. Security was called in and also dragged the videographer out of the theater.

It has been claimed that police told the man “Dude we’re on your side but just keep it down.”

The ‘CNN is Isis’ term was popularised by Infowars’ Alex Jones, and is currently part of a contest devised to stand up to the left’s calls for violence against the president and against other Americans for simply exercising their rights.

The second round of protests come on the heels of interjections on Friday when conservative activists Laura Loomer and Jack Posobiec interupted proceedings.

While some advertisers have cut their ties with the production, CNN and the New York Times have refused to do so.

The show, which featured a Donald Trump lookalike being stabbed to death by Senators,o much to the delight of the mostly liberal audience, concluded its run Sunday after continuing to be staged despite the shooting of Steve Scalise, and the attempted murder of Republican representatives at a baseball game last week.