More Tax Winning: Comcast Announces Employee Bonuses, $50 Billion in Investment

Comcast announced on Wednesday that they will distribute $1,000 bonuses to more than one hundred thousand frontline and non-executive employees and invest more than $50 billion in infrastructure investment over the next several years to celebrate Republicans passing tax reform.

Comcast announced in a statement:

Based on the passage of tax reform and the FCC’s action on broadband, Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and CEO of Comcast NBCUniversal, announced that the Company would award special $1,000 bonuses to more than one hundred thousand eligible frontline and non-executive employees. Roberts also announced that the Company expects to spend well in excess of $50 billion over the next five years investing in infrastructure to radically improve and extend our broadband plant and capacity, and our television, film and theme park offerings. With these investments, we expect to add thousands of new direct and indirect jobs. We will have more to say on capital at our upcoming January 24th earnings report.

Several other American corporations announced that they will also invest in their employees, giving their workers bonuses, wage hikes, and invest in America.

Fifth Third announced that they will raise their minimum wage for employees to $15 an hour and distribute a $1,000 bonus to more than 13,500 employees this Christmas season.

