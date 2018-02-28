More than 150 arrested in latest California immigration raids

More than 150 people were detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) this week in Northern California.

ICE arrested immigrants who violated U.S. immigration laws this week during “targeted immigration enforcement operations” in the San Francisco area, the agency said in a statement.

On Saturday, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf issued a warning that ICE agents were planning to arrest people after she received confidential tips and checked with attorneys to make sure she wasn’t breaking federal law by going public with the information, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

ICE said the mayor used the warning to score political points and also cause some criminals to evade the raids.

