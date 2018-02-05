More than 5 million Third World immigrants entered Europe since 2011

The latest figures of the European Asylum Support Office (EASO) reveal that in the period from 2011 to 2017, 5,136,383 migrants have entered Europe.

According to EASO: 303,105 applications were lodged in 2011, 335,365 in 2012, 431,000 in 2013, 660,000 in 2014, 1.4 million in 2015, 1.3 million in 2016 and 706,913 in 2017.

The most applications were lodged by Syrians, Iraqis, Afghans and Pakistanis. The rest of the top 10, mostly consists of nationals from other Third World countries. The only exceptions in the list are migrants who came from Albania.

While the migrant crisis is far from over, the numbers already show Europe’s population is rapidly changing. The bad news is that the numbers or probably higher, because a lot of migrants aren’t officially registered.

The large numbers of (illegal) migrants make integration increasingly difficult and parallel societies have already emerged in several European countries.