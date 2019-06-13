More Than Half a Million Illegal Aliens Expected to be Freed into U.S. This Year

Nearly 740,000 border crossers and illegal aliens are expected to be released into the interior of the United States this calendar year, new analysis projects.

Princeton Policy Advisors analyst Steve Kopits expects about 309,000 foreign minors and 226,000 adult border crossers to be released into the interior of the U.S. by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials by the end of the year. Additionally, about 202,000 adult illegal aliens are expected to enter the U.S. interior, undetected, according to Kopits’ forecast.

This projection indicates that far more than half a million foreign minors, adult border crossers, those claiming asylum, and illegal aliens are set to be released into the interior of the country — about 356,000 of which are a direct result of the February spending package approved by Republicans and Democrats and signed by President Trump.

“The bigger [border crossing] numbers … came with the signing of the omnibus spending bill (the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2019) in mid-February, which essentially prohibited the deportation of any adult from the Northern Triangle countries traveling with a minor and claiming asylum,” Kopits wrote.

As Breitbart News detailed, the spending bill bans federal immigration officials from deporting any illegal alien who has contact with an unaccompanied minor that has been resettled in the U.S. after crossing the southern border.

Read more



Alex Jones lays out the globalists’ plan, from their own writings and admissions, and details how race specific bio-weapons will be used to exterminate third world populations after the U.N.’s migrant invasion of the first world phase is complete.