More Than Half of American Students Want Wearing "Offensive" Halloween Costumes to be Punished

More than half of American university students believe that wearing “offensive” Halloween costumes is not part of free expression and should “be punished.”

In a poll conducted by The College Pulse, students were asked, “Are highly offensive Halloween costumes (such as blackface) a protected form of free speech on campus, or should students who wear them be punished?”

51 per cent of students said that people who wear offensive costumes should be punished while 49 per cent said offensive costumes were a protected form of free speech.

However, when students at elite institutions were asked, they were even less likely to side with free speech, with 58 per cent of Ivy League students saying there should be consequences for wearing offensive outfits.

An even higher figure, three out of five students, within the California State University system said people who wore offensive costumes should be punished.

The results of the poll are unsurprising given that nearly 60 per cent of millennials think the Constitution “goes too far in allowing hate speech in modern America” and that the First Amendment should be re-written.

