More Tornados Expected For South This Weekend

Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are expected for much of the South on Sunday, including areas that are still recovering from last weekend’s deadly storm.

“The highest probability will be on Sunday across many of the same areas that saw severe weather on Easter,” CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said. “This storm will be similar, but not as strong.”

About 105 tornadoes were spotted across the South during Easter weekend.

The devastating storms resulted in at least 32 deaths, and dozens of homes and buildings ripped apart across the South. At one point, nearly 25 million people on the East Coast were under a tornado watch.

These tornadoes were BAD. This is from my sister’s live. I don’t own this. I’m not selling it. Please do not contact me about using it. I’m not giving out her name. I just want people to know what’s going on in the South. #Mississippi #tornado pic.twitter.com/ERgtiOoIIG — Carole Baskin Hate Account (@theori) April 13, 2020



"My boy's house gone, man." Shocking footage shows significant damage done to homes in a neighborhood of Monroe, Louisiana after a suspected tornado tore through the area. https://t.co/TiQP7vbu28 pic.twitter.com/nSVJAqsNAx — ABC News (@ABC) April 12, 2020



At the time of the storms, the National Weather Service (NWS) Eastern Region tweeted a map of the most heavily impacted areas.

Updated severe thunderstorm reports from Sunday-Sunday night, and Monday as of 6 pm. Wind reports are from thunderstorms only…not including gusts/damage reports from winds not associated with thunderstorms. NWS storm surveys are ongoing, and will continue for most of the week. pic.twitter.com/ZYAbvfc1sU — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) April 13, 2020



Hennen says this weekend’s storm will develop in East Texas on Saturday night and early Sunday, with potential for large hail, damaging winds, and tornados.

The storm will trek east throughout the day. “Tornadoes will be possible, but this time the ingredients will favor strong winds as the most prevalent threat,” CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward says.

The most high-risk regions for severe weather on Sunday will be North Louisiana, Southern Mississippi, Alabama, and West Georgia.

There is an Enhanced Risk level (3/5) for Day 4 Sunday April 19th across portions of the Southeast. Damaging Wind gusts and tornadoes will be the main hazards. For more information and later updates please visit https://t.co/DFvb0t7WMD #TXwx #LAwx #MSwx #GAwx #SCwx pic.twitter.com/uCmmDuRPeS — NWS SPC (@NWSSPC) April 16, 2020



Since the ground is mostly saturated from last weekend’s storm, there’s an elevated risk of flooding in the South on Sunday.

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center shows rain totals for southern states could be exceptionally high in Alabama and Georgia through Monday.

A MODERATE risk is in effect in our Day 3 Excessive Rainfall Outlook. More details: https://t.co/FQU5sb4jjg pic.twitter.com/q3jQt84l3d — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) April 17, 2020



By Monday afternoon, the system is expected to move off the Carolina coast.



