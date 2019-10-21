More Veiled Threats? Hillary Clinton Taunts Trump With Fake Letter Of Assassinated President

In what could be interpreted as another veiled threat against President Trump, Hillary Clinton tweeted out a fake letter from former President John F. Kennedy to Russian Premier Nikita Khrushchev in a dig against Trump.

The letter was written as if Kennedy was addressing Khrushchev in the supposed likeness of Trump over the Cuban missile crisis.

“Found in the archives…” Clinton tweeted Sunday.

Found in the archives… pic.twitter.com/iFFeqloYHM — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 20, 2019

The fake letter reads as follows:

Dear Premier Khrushchev:

Don’t be a dick, ok? Get your missiles out of Cuba. Everybody will say, “Yay! Khrushchev! You’re the best!” But if you don’t everybody will be like “what an asshole” and call your garbage country “The Soviet Bunion.”

You’re really busting my nuts here.

Give you a jingle later.

Hugs,

John Fitzgerald Kennedy

The letter was meant to mock Trump’s recent letter to Turkey’s President Erdogan over Syria, where he told the dictator, “Don’t be a tough guy. Don’t be a fool!”

EXCLUSIVE: I have obtained a copy of ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩’s letter to #Erdogan. ⁦@POTUS⁩ warns him to not “be a tough guy! Don’t be a fool!” Says he could destroy Turkey’s economy if #Syria is not resolved in a humane way. Details tonight at 8pm #TrishRegan #FoxBusiness pic.twitter.com/9BoSGlbRyt — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) October 16, 2019

Though Trump’s letter is direct and written in simple non-political speak, it’s hardly comparable to Clinton’s cartoonish fake JFK letter.

This comes as other establishment Democrats appeared to have been making veiled threats to Trump lately.

Just days before Trump held a massive rally in Dallas, Texas, on October 17th (the same date and location of Kennedy’s assassination), 2020 candidate Joe Biden strangely said, “what I think is important is we focus on why it’s so important we remove this man [Trump] from office on the 17th…” before stopping himself mid-sentence.

Likewise, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pointed out during a press conference an unusual bracelet she was wearing featuring an orange anodized bullet casing, supposedly to honor gun victims. (Why not wear a knife charm to honor stabbing victims too?..)

Additionally, the media and cultural power brokers are putting out not-so-subtle messaging that violence must be waged against Trump and his supporters.

For example, a Times Square billboard by an athletic clothing company featured an image of a woman hogtying and torturing Trump last week.

Hollywood has-beens Tom Arnold and Barbra Streisand also made veiled violent threats against Trump’s life on Twitter, with Arnold invoking JFK’s assassination and Streisand sharing a cartoon of Pelosi’s shoe impaling a bloody Trump.

