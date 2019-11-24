More Virginia Counties Declare ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’ Status

More Virginia counties declared “Second Amendment Sanctuary” status this week in an effort to get ahead of the gun control promises from Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and newly-elected Democrats.

On November 19, 2019, Breitbart News reported that Appomattox County Board of Commissioners passed a “Second Amendment Sanctuary” resolution, with the goal of opposing any efforts that would “unconstitutionally restrict gun rights.”

WHSV 3 reports that Giles County and Dinwiddle both adopted “Second Amendment Sanctuary” resolutions on November 21, 2019.

Dinwiddle Supervisor William Chavis said, “We have rights to bear arms. Point blank. And our county, we have a lot of hunters, lots of sportsmen that like to sport shoot.”

On November 8, 2019, Breitbart News reported that Gov. Northam responded to Democrat election victories by readying a war on guns.

