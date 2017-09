If America had wanted war with Russia, Hillary Clinton would be president right now.

The deep state is that desperate, they have to wheel out an 80-year-old actor to promote nuclear annihilation.

Share this video! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1cjrZZyxowo

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.