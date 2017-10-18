Morning Joe Rips 'Progressive Bubble' Of Late-Night Comedy That Appeases Liberals

The panel of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” criticized the increased politicization of late-night television on Wednesday, with host Joe Scarborough fretting a “progressive bubble” has been created where liberals are constantly told they’re right about everything.

Asked about what she planned to address in her upcoming columns, Peggy Noonan said she would discuss the increasing left-wing politicization of late-night comics who have an attitude of dismissiveness toward right-leaning viewers.

To her point, Jimmy Kimmel, whose screeds on gun control and universal health care this year made him progressives’ latest darling, told CBS on Sunday that he “probably wouldn’t want to have a conversation” with Republicans who dislike his opinions.

