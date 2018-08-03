Moroccan Migrant Arrested for Sex Attack on 74-Year-Old British Woman in Spanish Tourist Spot

Police have arrested a Moroccan migrant after a British pensioner was allegedly sexually assaulted and robbed at her holiday apartment in Tenerife.

Spain’s National Police issued a statement to say that officers in Valencia had “arrested a 25-year-old Moroccan man as the suspect behind a sexual assault and robbery in Tenerife”.

According to local media, officers said they arrested the suspect after he allegedly “broke into an apartment via the balcony” on May 13 and “sexually assaulted a 74-year-old British woman and took her belongings” in Arona, an area of Tenerife which is especially popular with tourists.

Following the violent assault the victim had to spend more than a week in hospital recovering, reports the Daily Mail.

