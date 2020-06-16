Moron Alert: Tim Kaine Says 'U.S. Didn't Inherit Slavery From Anybody -- We Created It'

Image Credits: @thehill/Twitter.

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine (D) claimed during a speech on the Senate floor that America invented slavery.

Let that sink in.

During a race-baiting speech Tuesday on Capitol Hill about Black Lives Matter, the former Democratic vice presidential candidate charged that the United States “created” slavery and therefore all of its institutions were “carefully” built to be systemically racist.

“We need to do much more within the criminal justice system, but also within all of our systems to dismantle the structures of racism that our federal, state, and local governments carefully erected and maintained over centuries,” Kaine said.

“The United States didn’t inherit slavery from anybody. We created it.”

“It got created by the Virginia General Assembly and the legislatures of other states,” he continued. “It got aided by the court systems in colonial America and since that enforced fusion of slave laws. It was – we created it.”

This of course, is blatantly false, and Kaine likely knows this. But it’s an election season and Democrats have some serious pandering to do.

It’s an easily-provable and obvious fact that slavery existed in nearly every major ancient civilization in history, including early modern nations prior to America’s founding in 1776.

Even Native Americans from the pre-colonial period enslaved prisoners of war from rival tribes.

Fortunately, Kaine’s outrageously ignorant remark did not go unnoticed on social media.

Keep in mind, Kaine almost became the vice president under a Hillary Clinton administration in 2016.

