Moron Alert: Tim Kaine Says 'U.S. Didn't Inherit Slavery From Anybody -- We Created It'

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine (D) claimed during a speech on the Senate floor that America invented slavery.

Let that sink in.

During a race-baiting speech Tuesday on Capitol Hill about Black Lives Matter, the former Democratic vice presidential candidate charged that the United States “created” slavery and therefore all of its institutions were “carefully” built to be systemically racist.

“We need to do much more within the criminal justice system, but also within all of our systems to dismantle the structures of racism that our federal, state, and local governments carefully erected and maintained over centuries,” Kaine said.

Sen. Tim Kaine: "The United States didn't inherit slavery from anybody. We created it." pic.twitter.com/VM86sRrtn1 — The Hill (@thehill) June 16, 2020

“The United States didn’t inherit slavery from anybody. We created it.”

“It got created by the Virginia General Assembly and the legislatures of other states,” he continued. “It got aided by the court systems in colonial America and since that enforced fusion of slave laws. It was – we created it.”

This of course, is blatantly false, and Kaine likely knows this. But it’s an election season and Democrats have some serious pandering to do.

It’s an easily-provable and obvious fact that slavery existed in nearly every major ancient civilization in history, including early modern nations prior to America’s founding in 1776.

Even Native Americans from the pre-colonial period enslaved prisoners of war from rival tribes.

Fortunately, Kaine’s outrageously ignorant remark did not go unnoticed on social media.

This is completely inaccurate. — Errol Webber For Congress (CA-37) (@ErrolWebber) June 16, 2020

So that whole 'Jewish slaves' in Egypt thing didn't happen? — Mad "MemeWarrior" Liberals (@mad_liberals) June 16, 2020

Das not accurate, Dems pandering hard af these days — We Are the 57% (@SDizave) June 16, 2020

Thankfully, The Republican Party was formed to end slavery. — (@Rockprincess818) June 16, 2020

Slavery existed in every civilization, until White Christians in the United States and Great Britain put an end to it. The Middle-Eastern slave trade was much larger and far more brutal than anything that ever existed in North America. That is the truth. — Uria Delecto Kincade (@UriaKincade) June 16, 2020

This guy has obviously never read a history book. — DC Benson (@DCBenson4) June 16, 2020

Uh, where did we get the slaves from, Timothy? You think they were tricked into boarding those ships by the West African and European slave traders? — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) June 16, 2020

The builders of the pyramids would like a word with Tim. — Rachel (@RaychelTania) June 16, 2020

Keep in mind, Kaine almost became the vice president under a Hillary Clinton administration in 2016.

Our government is no longer interested in serving the people.

