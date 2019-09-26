Moron: "Psycho" Joe Scarborough Tweets Satire Trump-Ukraine Transcript

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough was flummoxed on Wednesday when he came across what he believed to be a leaked transcript of President Trump’s phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The transcript turned out to be a parody tweeted out by Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” which should have been a dead giveaway for the anti-Trump pundit.

Scarborough retweeted “The Daily Show” along with a quote from the fake transcript, followed by the “mind-blown” emoji.


After being mocked by social media users for falling for the trick post, the Morning Joe host deleted his tweet but left up another tweet where he questioned White House lawyers for releasing such a “damning” transcript.

It’s not surprising that a fake news anchor would fall for a clearly fake tweet as he must have looked over “The Daily Show” watermark on the mock transcript in a rush to share what he thought was a “damning” piece of evidence against Trump.

