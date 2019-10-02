Morrissey Kicks Out Leftist Protester During Portland Gig

Pop icon Morrissey had a left-wing protester kicked out of his gig in Portland.

The demonstrator held up signs showing a ‘For Britain’ party logo with a red cross through it and another that read “Bigmouth indeed.”

“Let’s be quite frank, when you with the sign are removed, I will continue, otherwise, get out now – go, go, go, go, go!” Said Morrissey.

“We don’t need you!” he repeated over and over again.

“Goodbye! Goodbye! Goodbye!” he added as the protester was escorted out.

Over recent years, Morrissey has become increasingly vocal about his disgust with the leftist establishment and Islam.

“British mainstream media is now so politically correct that basic truth is actually impossible, and although it is obsessed with promoting social diversity they will not accept diverse opinion,” he asserted last year.

Back in June, the former Smiths singer said that, “Diversity can’t possibly be a strength if everyone has ideas that will never correspond.”

“If you try to make everything multicultural, you end up with no culture at all,” the performer also claimed.

He has also repeatedly taken jabs at the state of the press, commenting, “De-platforming and destroying lives is the principle motivation of modern journalism.”

The left has tried to cancel Morrissey on numerous occasions. Back in May, a rail company in Liverpool, UK said it would remove posters advertising Morrissey’s new album across its network because one offended idiot complained.

The world’s oldest record store also banned sales of Morrissey’s music earlier this year.

However, Moz’s fanbase is so loyal and his legacy so etched in popular music history that he can never be toppled.

