Iconic singer and outspoken Briton Morrissey has hit out at Angela Merkel in a furious tirade against multiculturalism.

The Smiths’ vocalist has long courted controversy, comparing the Queen to Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi and repeatedly blasting Theresa May.

Asked about the Chancellor, he said: “Well, she’s smart enough not to say much.

“But I’m sad that Berlin has become the rape capital… because of the open borders.”

