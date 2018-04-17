Morrissey: "We're All Called Racist Now, The Word is Meaningless"

Pop icon Morrissey has once again savaged political correctness in a new interview, remarking, “we’re all called racist now, and the word is actually meaningless.”

Explaining that he no longer talked to mainstream media because they misrepresent and smear him, the British music legend said that the press constantly tries to label him a racist in a failed attempt to have his fans abandon him.

“And as far as racism goes, the modern Loony Left seem to forget that Hitler was Left wing!” said Morrissey. “But of course, we are all called racist now, and the word is actually meaningless. It’s just a way of changing the subject. When someone calls you racist, what they are saying is “hmm, you actually have a point, and I don’t know how to answer it, so perhaps if I distract you by calling you a bigot we’ll both forget how enlightened your comment was.”

Venting about the current state of British politics, Morrissey slammed the establishment parties, asserting, “The Conservatives conserve nothing in modern Britain. In fact, they are the prime destructors of British heritage. Labour are no different from the Conservatives in that they do not object to FGM, halal slaughter, child marriage, and so on.”

Emphasizing that both parties support halal slaughter, where animals are tortured and bled to death in line with Islamic beliefs, Morrissey said, “Halal slaughter requires certification that can only be given by supporters of ISIS, and yet in England we have halal meat served in hospitals and schools! UK law is pointless!”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also received a dressing down, with Morrissey insisting that Khan struggles to even speak properly.

“London is debased. The Mayor of London tells us about ”Neighborhood policin ” – what is ‘policin’? He tells us London is an ”amazin ” city. What is ‘amazin’? This is the Mayor of London! And he cannot talk properly! I saw an interview where he was discussing mental health, and he repeatedly said ”men’el ” … he could not say the words ‘mental health’. The Mayor of London! Civilisation is over!”

The pop star added that authorities in London were incapable of properly responding to the recent surge in acid attacks and stabbings because to admit there was a problem would re-affirm uncomfortable realities.

“London is second only to Bangladesh for acid attacks. All of the attacks are non-white, and so they cannot be truthfully addressed by the British government or the Met Police or the BBC because of political correctness. What this means is that the perpetrator is considered to be as much of a victim as the actual victim. We live in the Age of Atrocity,” he said.

Morrissey once again spoke on the subject of Brexit, commenting on the fact that he is still being attacked merely for calling for what the majority voted for to be implemented.

“Brexit did not happen. The EU wouldn’t allow it to happen. It is now a dead issue,” he said. “The people said Leave but the EU said no. People wanted to leave the EU because of the complete erosion of freedom under EU rules, and the fair-minded majority now see in even more frightening ways how very much they are hated by the EU, not to mention the British political elite.”

In a separate interview conducted last month, the former Smiths star asserted that “free speech no longer exists” in the United Kingdom after he was smeared as a bigot for approving of a man waving a Union Jack flag at one of his performances.

And now you understand why the political elite and the legacy media that exists to prop them up hates Morrissey and tries to drag his name through the mud at every opportunity.

