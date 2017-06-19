Moscow Accuses Trump of Returning to Cold War-Style Rhetoric on Cuba

Russia has accused the Trump administration of a return to “Cold War-style” rhetoric in rolling back some of its predecessor’s policies designed to normalize relations with communist-ruled Cuba.

“The new course announced by the U.S. president towards Cuba returns us to the already almost forgotten rhetoric of the Cold War style,” Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement Sunday, reacting to President Trump’s executive order signed in Miami two days earlier.

The ministry said Moscow stands against a policy of embargoes, sanctions and blockades, and that the U.S. approach over five decades had been shown to be futile.

It said President Obama’s openings towards the island nation had been seen as a recognition of the failure of the previous approach – rather than a “manifestation of goodwill of individual politicians.”

