Moscow Claims ‘Irrefutable’ Evidence Syria Chemical Attack a False Flag

The Russian Ambassadors words come as OPCW inspectors have been denied access to Douma to investigate the recent suspected chemical attack.

Shulgin added that the incident had been a “pre-planned false-flag attack by the British security services, which could have also been aided by their allies in Washington.”

“We have not just a ‘high level of confidence,’ as our Western partners uniformly put it; we have irrefutable proof that there was no chemical attack in Douma on ,” Russia’s Ambassador to the OPCW Aleksandr Shulgin said at a special meeting of the UN chemical watchdog.

The Russian envoy to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said on Monday that there is “irrefutable proof” that the chemical incident in the Syrian town of Douma was a “false-flag attack” orchestrated by UK security services with support from elements of the United States.

Moscow is claiming to have evidence that the alleged chemical attack in Douma, Syria was a false flag.

According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, the OPCW team’s arrival was hampered by the weekend air strikes by the United States, France, and Britain.

Charges against Britain for staging the chemical attack were also pressed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on when he told reporters that, “we have irrefutable evidence that this was another staged event.”

Lavrov pointed the finger at the UK by saying that “the secret services of a certain state that is now at the forefront of a Russophobic campaign was involved in this staged event.”

While it is unclear what the “irrefutable proof” actually is, the Ministry of Defense of Russia has already released what could be considered evidence that the attack was staged.

On , the Russian Defense ministry released a video showing testimonies of two doctors who were on duty at a Duma hospital when the alleged chemical attack took place in the Syrian town on .

The Duma doctors said that the hospital received several civilians who had been injured in an airstrike of the Syrian Arab Air Force on Duma in the morning of , but those people had shown no signs of being affected by chemicals.

According to one doctor, it was while treating these people is when a man shouted in the hospital’s emergency room that the injuries were caused by “a chemical attack.”

“While treating the people who were suffocated by smoke and dust, one of the people who was present said that the strike was a chemical attack, which led the people in the area [hospital] to deal with the cases as injuries caused by chemical weapons.” Dr. al-Jaysh said in the video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Despite the panic caused by the shouting man, the doctors stressed in the video that there had been no symptoms proving chemical weapons use.

Both the White House and state department announced on that the US had “a high level of confidence” about the Assad regime’s culpability for the use of poisonous gas in Douma.

The UK has also denied all Russian claims that the attack was staged.