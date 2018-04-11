Red Alert From The InfoWar!

The world’s military powers have moved into striking distance on the grand chessboard as the U.S. prepares to strike Syria.

A U.S. Navy Destroyer armed with Tomahawk missiles has arrived off the Syrian coast only to be harassed immediately by low flying Russian warplanes.

Meanwhile, there is a face-off between American and Chinese carriers in the south China sea and Israel has already conducted a military strike on Syria’s T-4 airfield.

The Foreign Ministry in Moscow has issued an explicit warning to Washington that any “military intervention” in Syria would be “unacceptable” and would lead to the “most serious consequences.”