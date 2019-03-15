Mosque Attack: “To Start US Civil War”

The NZ shooter said his goal was to start a US civil war by goading the left into initiating gun confiscation.

The left is chomping at the bit to attack both the 1st & 2nd Amendments though he self-identified as an “eco-fascist,” calling conservatives “corporatists,” saying he doesn’t like Trump and isn’t a Christian.

He correctly identifies the problem of “people replacement” pushed by the UN just as Andrew Yang correctly identifies the coming depression based on automation unemployment but they both have the wrong solution.

Also, Matt Bracken asks if any other platform would be allowed to continue if they had been used by the killer.