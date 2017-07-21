Mosques in Israel Shut Down to Encourage Muslims to Throng Temple Mount

Image Credits: Pixabay.

JAFFA — Friday prayers normally held at hundreds of mosques in Arab towns in Israel were canceled in dozens of locations following pressure from local Muslim leaders to encourage thousands to throng the Temple Mount.

For five consecutive days, Muslim rioters have engaged in violent clashes targeting Israeli security forces in Jerusalem’s Old City near a main entrance to the Temple Mount.

Only three out of six mosques held Friday prayers here in Jaffa. The other three were closed and worshipers were sent to Jerusalem. But Israeli police organized beforehand and reportedly did not allow buses to reach Jerusalem. In protest, the Islamic Movement decided to hold a mass prayer in the main public park in Jaffa.

