Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in US

Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been found in Marion County, according to the public health department. These are the first mosquitoes of the season found to carry the virus in the county, Fox59 reports.

The Mosquito Control program checks surveillance traps around the county each day to monitor the local mosquito population and test for West Nile virus. Now that mosquitoes has tested positive for the virus, Mosquito Control will increase its prevention efforts during daytime and evening hours in the area where they were trapped.

No human cases of the virus have been reported in Marion County so far this year.

