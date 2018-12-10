Most Americans Oppose Increased Immigration

The world is decidedly against immigration, with people in nearly every major economy saying they would rather see reductions than increases in the numbers of migrants their nation admits each year, according to a new global survey released Monday.

The U.S. is among the most generous, yet even here, just 24 percent want more immigration compared to 29 percent who want less, according to the Pew Research Center survey of 27 countries.

Another 44 percent of Americans say the current level is right — meaning that combined, 69 percent would oppose the kinds of increases most lawmakers on Capitol Hill are contemplating.

