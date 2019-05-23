Most Democrats Believe Ocasio-Cortez’s Claim That She Said Only A Sea Sponge Would Believe

More than two-thirds of Democrats believe Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s claim that “the world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change” despite the congresswoman later saying that “you’d have to have the social intelligence of a sea sponge” to take her literally.

“Millennials and people, you know, Gen Z and all these folks that will come after us are looking up and we’re like: ‘The world is gonna end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change and your biggest issue is how are we gonna pay for it?’” Ocasio-Cortez said during an interview in January.

The freshman congresswoman also doubled down on the claim in April, again warning that there is only 12 years remaining and that “for everyone who wants to make a joke about that, you may laugh, but your grandkids will not.”

Ocasio-Cortez later flipped her position in early May, referring to the 12-year deadline as merely “dry humor + sarcasm” and asserted that those who took her literally “have the social intelligence of a sea sponge.”

This is a technique of the GOP, to take dry humor + sarcasm literally and “fact check” it. Like the “world ending in 12 years” thing, you’d have to have the social intelligence of a sea sponge to think it’s literal. But the GOP is basically Dwight from The Office so who knows. https://t.co/pmkwrdeAnq — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 12, 2019

Read more



Millie Weaver went to a pro-abortion event in Austin, Texas where she was accosted for asking questions to those that were in attendance. Millie joins Alex in-studio to give her analysis on the leftist insanity she encountered face to face.